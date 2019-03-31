|
Joyce M. DeBoer, age 79, of Jenison/Hudsonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 2014. She is survived by her children, Gary (Cindy) DeBoer, Cheryl (Gary) Bigoness, William (Julie) DeBoer, Roger (Shawn) DeBoer; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim (Virginia) VandeWege, Beverly Haasevoort, Jerry (Donna) VandeWege, Bob (Greta) VandeWege, David (Karen) VandeWege; brother-in-law, Frank (Dorothy) DeBoer and sisters-in-law Evelyn Van Dussen; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce was a loving mother and wife, loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with family on family outings. She was a member of 12th Avenue Christian Reformed Church in Jenison. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, at 11:00 A.M. at VanderLaan Funeral Home with Rev. James Evenhouse and Pastor Dennis Weeks officiating. Interment Beaverdam Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Sunday from 4 to 7 P.M. at VanderLaan Funeral Home.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019