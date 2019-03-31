Home

POWERED BY

Services
VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville
4917 32nd Avenue
Hudsonville, MI 49426
616-669-6654
For more information about
Joyce DeBoer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville
4917 32nd Avenue
Hudsonville, MI 49426
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville
4917 32nd Avenue
Hudsonville, MI 49426
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce DeBoer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce DeBoer


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce DeBoer Obituary
Joyce M. DeBoer, age 79, of Jenison/Hudsonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 2014. She is survived by her children, Gary (Cindy) DeBoer, Cheryl (Gary) Bigoness, William (Julie) DeBoer, Roger (Shawn) DeBoer; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim (Virginia) VandeWege, Beverly Haasevoort, Jerry (Donna) VandeWege, Bob (Greta) VandeWege, David (Karen) VandeWege; brother-in-law, Frank (Dorothy) DeBoer and sisters-in-law Evelyn Van Dussen; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce was a loving mother and wife, loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with family on family outings. She was a member of 12th Avenue Christian Reformed Church in Jenison. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, at 11:00 A.M. at VanderLaan Funeral Home with Rev. James Evenhouse and Pastor Dennis Weeks officiating. Interment Beaverdam Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Sunday from 4 to 7 P.M. at VanderLaan Funeral Home.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now