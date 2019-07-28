|
Joyce Elaine Korthaze, 90, of Fennville, MI passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home. Born November 19, 1928 in Hartford, MI, she was the only child of the late Basil and Estelle (Guifoil) Robbins. She was the devoted wife of Edward J. Korthaze who preceded her in death in 2016. Mrs. Korthaze taught fifth grade at St. Agnes School in Chicago Heights, IL for over twenty-eight years prior to retirement. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Douglas. Mrs. Korthaze is survived by her daughters, Kimberlee Vanderbok and husband Dean and Karen Gorczowski and husband Larry; seven grandchildren, Ryan Renkema, Alek Renkema, Katie Rodriguez and husband Joey, Abby Renkema, Ben Renkema, Michael Gorczowski and wife Becky, Kevin Gorczowski and Alec Vanderbok; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia Shannahan, Maude Gorczowski and Max Gorczowski.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside celebration of her life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Fennville Cemetery. A memorial service will take place in the fall of 2019. Contributions in Mrs. Korthaze's memory may be made to the Department of Veteran's Affairs.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 28, 2019