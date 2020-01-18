|
Joyce Ann Hollander, 74, of Fennville, MI passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Born August 26, 1945 in Allegan, she was the daughter of the late Russell Earl Ontis and Hazel Adeline (Kaylor) Ontis and was the wife of John Clifford Hollander. Mrs. Hollander loved to cook for her family and was an excellent baker. Her apple pies were especially delicious and had even earned her first place in a baking contest. She looked forward to sharing her time and talents with others through her volunteer work at the hospital as the Snack Bar Manager. Mrs. Hollander also enjoyed watching birds and was always up for a trip to the local flea markets. Above all else, however, she was happiest while surrounded by the family that she loved very much.
In addition to her husband of thirty-six years, John, Mrs. Hollander is survived by her children, Ronda (Brian) Hall, Ruth Webb, Jerry (Leslie) Russell and John (Janice) Hollander Jr; sisters, Louise (Jim) McDaniel and Dawn (Dave) Roberts; grandchildren, Kristopher Hall, Jared Russell, Hillary Tran, Justin Hollander, Johnathon Hollander, Shawn Webb and J. Webb; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Russell Ontis and Donald Ontis; and her sister, Linda Ontis.
The family will receive friends at Chappell Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Private burial will take place in Pearl Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1200 Hosford Street Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316; or the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 18, 2020