Joyce Elaine Kolean, age 83. Born on August 19, 1936 and passed away peacefully at home, with friends and family by her side on May 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife to Roger Kolean for over 65 years. Joyce is survived by her children; Bree Kolean, Julie (Jess) Jacobo, Kenneth (Betty) Kolean, David (Michelle) Kolean, grandchildren; Kortney (Oliver), Cody (Cherokee), Jess III, Joyce, Christian (Sandra), Katherine, Carrie (Mike), Amber and great grandchildren; Aiden and baby DeJonge on the way. Joyce will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was so loved by all and will be remembered by her quick wit and her love for her family and her grandchildren. There will be a Graveside Service on Tuesday, June 2nd at 2pm at Pilgrim Home Cemetery, 364 E. 16th St in Holland. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 31, 2020.