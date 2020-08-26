Joyce E. Mast, age 87, of Zeeland, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, a son, Kevin, and a grandson, Jordan.
Joyce is survived by her children and grandchildren: Jill and Gary Ellens (Kira and Daryn Kuipers, Travis and Katie Ellens, Lindsay and Conrad Meekhof), Shari and Tom Compagner (Tyler and Nicole Compagner, Leah and Brian Cochran, Chad and Emily Compagner), Kurt and Carla Mast (Kyle and Kristen Mast, Kaitlyn and Chris Jacobs), Kathy and Ross Genzink (Jenna and Jeremy Kreuze, Ryan and Rochelle Genzink, Kaily and Nick Wesseldyke), Shelly and Mark Klynstra (Gavin and Alley Klynstra, Bree and Nick Bareman, Andria Klynstra); 29 great grandchildren; brother, Carl and Brenda Groters; sisters-in-law, Alnora Mast, Myra Mast; many nieces and nephews.
Joyce had a great love for children, family, and Christ above all.
Private family services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, 6344 Adams St., Zeeland, with Pastors Jeremy Kreuze and Gary DeKoekKoek officiating. The Mast family invites you to join them by live-stream at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Organization/Drenthe-Christian-Reformed-Church-113912331973452/.
Burial will be in West Drenthe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to City on a Hill.