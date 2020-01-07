|
Joyce Ramsey, age 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Joyce was a member of Calvin Christian Reformed Church (now known as the Foundation Church). She cared for foster children throughout her life and was loved by those who had the blessing of knowing her.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, H. Paul Ramsey in 1989; brother, Jarvie TerHaar, and sister, Mildred Buhrer.
She is survived by her foster son, Scotty Welker; sister Thelma Haveman; nephews and nieces, Jarvis TerHaar, David TerHaar, Diane Heth, Nan Ensley, Sherrie Wilson, Jeff Buhrer, Gayle Grosbeck, Max Buhrer, Mark Haveman, Dean Haveman, Todd Haveman, Thea Hooker; great-nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Catherine Hall, Sheila Angel, Neil Roy, and Gwen Purcell.
Funeral services are 1:30 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Foundation Church, 387 W. Lakewood Blvd., Holland, MI 49424, Rev. David Spoelma officiating. A time of visitation with the family is scheduled for 12:30-1:30 pm that same afternoon.
Memorial contributions in Joyce's honor may be given to The Foundation Church or Evergreen Commons.
Burial to take place in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 7, 2020