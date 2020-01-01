|
Joyce Schipper of Holland Michigan passed away the morning of December 27th in Holland, resting peacefully in her bed. She was 90.
The former Joyce Post was a Holland native, and a 1951 Hope College (Mich.) graduate. While at a summer camp she met a fellow Hope student, Ron Schipper. They both graduated from Hope College, and in 1951 they were married. Ron's coaching and Joyce's teaching career took them to Northville, MI. In 1961 the family moved to Pella, Iowa where Ron was hired as the new head football coach.
The family spent the next 36 years in Pella where Joyce served as a public school teacher and Ron enjoyed a successful and storied coaching career. The couple were very involved and dedicated to their church and to local civic, charitable and arts organizations. This dedication was perhaps only exceeded by Joyce's selfless help in supporting the career of Ron and the raising of her three children.
In 1997, Joyce and Ron returned to Holland to live near their beloved family on the shores of Lake Michigan. Here, Joyce loved watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up, walking the beach, going on extensive travels, and attending many local sporting and arts events. After her beloved husband's passing in 2006, Joyce moved to Freedom Village where she enjoyed the company of many long-time friends. That same year, Central's football field was named the 'Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium' in their honor.
She is survived by son Tim (Sue) Schipper of Holland, Sara (Martin) Russell of Holland, and son Tom Schipper of Grand Rapids; 5 grandchildren Nate (Rebekah) Schipper, Rachel (Shawn) Brink, Alaina Russell, Elsje and Lukas Schipper and 2 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband Ron Schipper, grandson Benjamin Russell, and daughter in-law Karen Schipper.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, January 2 from 4-7pm at Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 W 32nd Street, Holland. Funeral service will take place on Friday, January 3 at 11am at Christ Memorial Church – Chapel, 595 Graafschap Rd., Holland. For more information or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 1, 2020