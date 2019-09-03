Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Joyce Van Slooten


1931 - 2019
Joyce Van Slooten Obituary
Joyce M. Van Slooten age 87, of Holland, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
She was a member of Harlem Reformed Church and worked for Maplewood Dry Cleaners for 27 years.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Pamela Oudemolen and Ramon Valenzuela of Holland; grandsons, David and Lisa Oudemolen of Holland, Jeffrey Oudemolen of Holland; great grandchildren, Joseph and Emily Oudemolen, Izac Oudemolen and Mikah Oudemolen; sister, Betty and Ron Sas of West Olive; sister-in-law, Kim Van Slooten of Zeeland; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland with Rev. John Nyitray officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be given to the Disabled American Veterans, 1185 Matt Urban Dr. Holland, MI 49423 or V.F.W. Henry Walters Post 2144, 175 W. 8th St. Holland, MI 49423. To leave a condolence please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 3, 2019
