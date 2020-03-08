Home

POWERED BY

Joyce Working

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Working Obituary
Joyce Working, age 76, of Holland, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. Joyce was an avid needle pointer and reader who also loved her cats. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Working in 2017. Joyce is survived by her sister-in-law, Julie Working, and nieces and nephews, Jon (Michelle) Working, Carrie Working, Chris Working and Deb Working. A private memorial service for Joyce will be held later. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -