Joyce Working, age 76, of Holland, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. Joyce was an avid needle pointer and reader who also loved her cats. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Working in 2017. Joyce is survived by her sister-in-law, Julie Working, and nieces and nephews, Jon (Michelle) Working, Carrie Working, Chris Working and Deb Working. A private memorial service for Joyce will be held later. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020