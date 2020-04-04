|
|
Joyce A. Wyma age 89, of Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Joyce was born in Holland and graduated from Holland Christian High School in 1948. She was a charter member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church and an active and faithful member there. Before retirement she had been an elementary school secretary at Holland Christian Schools. She had been a volunteer at Hospice of Holland, Holland Hospital, and Stephens Minister at her church. She and her husband were blessed in their ministry to shut-ins.
Joyce was preceded in death by her son, David in 2013.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend of 67 years, Art; children, Laurey and John Zwart of Sioux Center, Iowa, Dan and Joyce Wyma of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Tina Wyma of Surprise, Arizona; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren.
A graveside service for family will be Monday, April 6, 2020, in Graafschap Cemetery with Rev. Matthew J. Stob officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools, World Renew, or Hospice of Holland. To leave a condolence and view the service, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com. For the service, click multimedia and the link will be available on April 7. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2020