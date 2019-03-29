|
Juan A. Ramos, age 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Holland Hospital. He was born on December 8, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas. Juan was a graduate of Luther Burbank Vocational High School. He was a proud Veteran of a Foreign War serving as a Staff Sgt. in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era in Libya. Juan received the honor of Knighthood with the Knights of Columbus in San Antonio, Texas. He was formerly employed by the Chris Craft Corporation, Northern Fiber and Johnson Controls in Holland, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raul A. and Maria Trinidad Ramos; siblings, Raul A. Ramos Jr., Rosa R. Sanabria, Salvador F. and JoAnn Ramos Sr., Manuel Ramos and Ruben F. Ramos.
He was loved and will be missed by his wife Angelita Ramos; siblings, Angelita and Johnny Soto Jr., Joseph A. (Esther) Ramos, Eva Ramos, Irene (Ignacio) Ramos Jr., and sister in law Maria Truax Ramos; goddaughter, Celine Trinidad Ramos; stepchildren, David Perales, Tony Perales, Rick Perales, Noe Perales, Dionisa Gonzales and their families, special friends, La Familia Morin, several cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday April 1, at 11:00am, at St. Francis de Sales Church, 171 W. 13th Street, Holland. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Father Charlie Brown will celebrate the mass. Interment will be held at a later date in San Antonio, Texas. The United States Air Force Honor Guard and the VFW Post 2144 will bestow full military honors.
Juan was very proud of his recovery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous - 201 E. 39th Street, Holland, Michigan 49423.
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019