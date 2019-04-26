Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Holland, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Holland, MI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pilgrim Home Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Centeno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Centeno

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juanita Centeno Obituary
Juanita Cabrera Centeno, age 88 of Holland, peacefully passed away April 23, 2019 at home with family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Francisco & Trinidad Cabrera; husband, Jesus Centeno; daughter, Guadalupe Centeno; son, Joseph Centeno; sisters, Patsy Flores, Evangelina Rocha, Susan Cabrera, and brother Laurenzo Cabrera.
Juanita is survived by her children, Jesse Centeno, Mario Centeno, Maria Centeno Wright, Adonay Centeno, Felix Centeno, Diane Rivera, Eloim Centeno, Emma Centeno, Olga Valez Centeno; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tony Cabrera, Jesse Cabrera; sisters, Rosa Bermea, Alice Castagnino, Frances Howell; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be on Sunday April, 28 from 4-7pm (with wake prayers at 6pm) at St. Francis de Sales Church in Holland. A mass of Christian burial will on Monday, April 29 at 12:00pm at St. Francis de Sales Church with Father. Kyle Kilpatrick officiating. Burial will be immediately following the service at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.