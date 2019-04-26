|
|
Juanita Cabrera Centeno, age 88 of Holland, peacefully passed away April 23, 2019 at home with family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Francisco & Trinidad Cabrera; husband, Jesus Centeno; daughter, Guadalupe Centeno; son, Joseph Centeno; sisters, Patsy Flores, Evangelina Rocha, Susan Cabrera, and brother Laurenzo Cabrera.
Juanita is survived by her children, Jesse Centeno, Mario Centeno, Maria Centeno Wright, Adonay Centeno, Felix Centeno, Diane Rivera, Eloim Centeno, Emma Centeno, Olga Valez Centeno; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tony Cabrera, Jesse Cabrera; sisters, Rosa Bermea, Alice Castagnino, Frances Howell; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be on Sunday April, 28 from 4-7pm (with wake prayers at 6pm) at St. Francis de Sales Church in Holland. A mass of Christian burial will on Monday, April 29 at 12:00pm at St. Francis de Sales Church with Father. Kyle Kilpatrick officiating. Burial will be immediately following the service at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019