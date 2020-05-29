Juanita Gomez, age 70 of Holland, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Appledorn Living Center in Holland.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Fred C. Gomez on June 2, 2004; her brother Gilberto Garcia on May 21, 2013; a grandson Raymon Gaytan on Oct. 11, 2005; and her parents Juan (March 31, 1989) and Benita Garcia (March16, 2011).
She is survived by her children, Raymon Gaytan, Anita Gayton, Joyce (Larry) Radcliff, and Vincent (Christina) Gomez; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Elida (Ray) Montez, Alicia Cortez, Raul Garcia, Arthuro (Terry) Garcia, and Michael Garcia; many extended family and friends.
A private service will take place. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 29, 2020.