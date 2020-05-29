Juanita Gomez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Gomez, age 70 of Holland, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Appledorn Living Center in Holland.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Fred C. Gomez on June 2, 2004; her brother Gilberto Garcia on May 21, 2013; a grandson Raymon Gaytan on Oct. 11, 2005; and her parents Juan (March 31, 1989) and Benita Garcia (March16, 2011).
She is survived by her children, Raymon Gaytan, Anita Gayton, Joyce (Larry) Radcliff, and Vincent (Christina) Gomez; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Elida (Ray) Montez, Alicia Cortez, Raul Garcia, Arthuro (Terry) Garcia, and Michael Garcia; many extended family and friends.
A private service will take place. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Gomez family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved