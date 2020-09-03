Judith Oberholtzer of Douglas Michigan passed away 8/25/20. Most folks "fight" or "battle" their cancer. Judy mostly ignored it, choosing instead to live! She went on vacation to Mexico with family, kept doing volunteer work, and stayed in her home until the end in the loving care of her children Sarah and John Oberholtzer.

No doubt if there is an organization looking for a new board member in the great beyond, Judy just signed up. She was a volunteer extraordinaire, always looking to find ways to make her community better and more vibrant. She was a charter board member of Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck, President of the Saugatuck Area Business Association, helped start the student program Art a Loan, West Shore AWARE board member, on the Saugatuck/Douglas Historical Society board, and on and on.

Judy was born in Chicago, April 8, 1933 to Einar and Irene Johnson. She was the first of three girls. At the age of 11, Judy had to leave home to recover from rheumatic fever. That time instilled in her a determination and independence that served her all her life. There was no quit in her.

She headed off to DePauw University, pledging Delta Gamma. There she met, Bill Oberholtzer, a cold miner's son interested in theater, opera and books. It was a match!

Judy taught elementary school while Bill was away in the Army. Then came kids: girl Scouts, crafts, vacations in Maine, and picnics were a lot of fun!

Judy had a heightened sense of style and fashion all her life. When the kids became more independent, she trained to become an interior designer, taking night classes after Bill returned from work. She graduated, put her shingle out and the clients came.

When Bill retired, the couple "took a left" on life, landed in Saugatuck and opened the Design Shoppe.

Judy's lasting impact came from her style of leadership. In her volunteer efforts she had a knack for getting the right group of folks together, working well with others, and knowing when to compromise and when not to.

Judy loved to entertain. Numerous board meetings, envelope stuffings, book clubs, etc were hosted in her home.

She was deeply involved in her faith and the Community Church of Douglas, contributing time, money and lending her interior design skills when the church built their current home.

Judy loved her kids and grandchildren unconditionally. She and her daughter Sarah were best friends, a relationship that was important for Judy after Bill's passing.

All who came to visit in her last days spoke of her kindness, generous spirit, and not a judgmental bone in her body. These folks were treated to Judy's best quality: being a true and loyal friend.

Plans for a Celebration of Judy's life will be announced for a later date this fall. Pay tribute to her with contributions to Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck, West Shore AWARE, or Hospice of Holland.





