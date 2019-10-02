Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
659 State St. Holland
Judith Phillips Obituary
Judith A. Phillips, of Allegan (formerly Holland) passed away Friday, September 27 2019, at Holland Hospital.
Born in Holland, Judy worked as an engineer for Bohn Aluminum for 42 years. She enjoyed making jewelry, fishing, spending time with family, and especially boating on lake Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles A. Phillips.
Judy is survived by her son, Curt (Vicki) Terpstra; step-sons, Kevin (Diane) Phillips, Scott Phillips; step-daughter, Wendy (Paul) Dolence; grandchildren, Brian Wolters, Jamie Baker, Heather Keen, Kyle Hadley, Corey Hadley, Will Terpstra, Adrian Anderson, Richard Anderson, Robert Anderson, Amanda Phillips, Sarah Phillips; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna (John) Menzies, Mary Palmer; step-sister, Susan Taylor; step-brother, Mark Fellows; along with many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will take place on Friday, October 4, from 4-7 p.m at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel 188 32nd St. in Holland.
Funeral service will be Saturday, October 5 at 1 pm, at First Presbyterian Church 659 State St. Holland, with Rev. Linda Knierieman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to and First Presbyterian Church.
For more information, or to sign an online register book please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
