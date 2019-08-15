|
Judith Kay Ross, age 78 of Holland, died peacefully August 13, 2019 at Holland Hospital after a long illness.
She worked for 30 years as the secretary for the West Ottawa Schools super-intendent. She loved spending time going to the casino and playing cards. She will be greatly missed by her ten nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Dorthea Engelsman, along with many great-nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Dr. Langley, Dr. Batts and all the nursing staff at Holland Hospital.
A visitation will take place on Friday, August 16 from 1-2pm at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 W 32nd Street. A private family graveside will take place following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations for Hospice of Holland. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019