Judith Ann Wyman, age 65, of Holland died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Spectrum Health – Blodgett.
Judy was a member of First Reformed Church. Early in life she was employed at Bunte's and Wade drug stores and worked many years in the dental field. She enjoyed traveling in Germany and whale watching in Massachusetts.
She is survived by her husband Rick; parents: Kenneth and Jean Dozeman of Holland; sisters: Jan and Rick Berens of Robinson Twp., MI and Deb and Doug DeLeeuw of Holland; brother: Marc and Betsy Dozeman of Holland; brother-in-law: Kirk and Sallie Wyman of Howard City; sister-in-law: Kathy Beach and partner DeWayne Forster of Fremont, OH; and Doogie her precious dog; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Monday, December 23, 2019 at First Reformed Church, 630 State Street in Holland. Rev. Dr. Daniel Gillett will be officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-4 pm, Sunday, December 22, at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Harbor Humane Society. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 20, 2019