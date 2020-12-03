Judy Bosch, age 73 of Holland passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Inn at Freedom Village.
Judy was born in Holland on February 22, 1947 to Walter and Marian (Olthoff) Schurman. On October 10, 1968 Judy married Charles S. Bosch. A few years later Chuckie and Judy welcomed their only child Jill into the world. Judy continued to work as a Beautician as well as being employed at Third Reformed Church in Holland where she helped serve thousands of funeral receptions, communions, and Tulip Time lunches. For several decades she worked alongside her husband and father-in-law as a receptionist at Western Michigan Tool Works. Her biggest hobby was doll collecting and her biggest enjoyment were her dogs: Toby, Wiggles, ChuChu, Barren, Barney, and so many more.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Sorensen Bosch in 1996.
She is survived by her daughter: Dr. Jill A. (Kevin) Grant of West Lafayette, IN; grandson: Kaleb Monroe Grant; brother: Terry (Karen) Schurman of Holland; many nieces, nephews, and cousins
A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 pm, Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Dykstra Funeral Homes – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Humane Society of the United States. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com