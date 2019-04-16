Home

Cook Funeral & Cremation Services
4235 Prairie St. SW
Grandville, MI 49418
(616) 534-7619
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cook Funeral & Cremation Services
4235 Prairie St. SW
Grandville, MI 49418
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cook Funeral & Cremation Services
4235 Prairie St. SW
Grandville, MI 49418
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
First Reformed Church of Grandville
3060 Wilson Ave. SW
Grandville, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First Reformed Church of Grandville
3060 Wilson Ave. SW
Grandville, MI
View Map
Judy Land Obituary
Judy Ann Land, age 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday April 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Hugo and Anna Winterink; and husband, Paul Alan Land. She is survived by her daughters Terri Lynn Land (Dan Hibma), Sandra (Mark) Strandberg, Mary (Roger) Lucas and Kathryn (John) Desser; grandchildren Jessica (Tim) Courtois, Nicholas (Erin) Hibma, Jeremy Strandberg, Cayla (Michael) Varty, Jenny Lucas, Katy Lucas, Gabriella Hope (Lincoln) Young, Jake (Lydia) Lucas, Stephen Lucas, Maria Desser, McKinley Desser and Jeannette Desser; great-grandchildren Vivian Courtois and Ulysseus Young; sisters Beverly White and Gloria Wiersma; sister-in-law, Ruth Land; and special nephew, nieces and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Cook Memorial Chapel (East building), 4235 Prairie St. SW, Grandville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at First Reformed Church of Grandville, 3060 Wilson Ave. SW, Grandville, with visitation from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Grandville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Judy may be made to World Mission, https:/worldmission.cc/donate. The family welcomes memories and messages online at www.cookcares.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019
