Juletta Van Nuil, age 96 of Zeeland passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
She is survived by her nieces who she treated like the daughters she never had: Mildred Bakker, Esther and Don Bosch, Glenda and Rick Broene and several other nieces and nephews
She was born on August 11, 1923 to John and Gertrude De Witt in Forest Grove, MI.
Juletta was a housekeeper at Style Beauty Shop and she was a lifelong member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland where she was active with the Ladies Aid. She and Gerald had a cottage on Big Star Lake for many years and attended church services at the Big Star Lake Chapel and Evergreen Covenant Church
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, her parents; her siblings: Jeanette Schout and Harris De Witt and her nephew Jerry Bakker.
Juletta's family would like to thank the staff of American House and Hospice of Holland for the loving care given to their aunt.
Private services will be held. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 20, 2020.