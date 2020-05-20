Juletta Van Nuil
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juletta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juletta Van Nuil, age 96 of Zeeland passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

She is survived by her nieces who she treated like the daughters she never had: Mildred Bakker, Esther and Don Bosch, Glenda and Rick Broene and several other nieces and nephews

She was born on August 11, 1923 to John and Gertrude De Witt in Forest Grove, MI.

Juletta was a housekeeper at Style Beauty Shop and she was a lifelong member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland where she was active with the Ladies Aid. She and Gerald had a cottage on Big Star Lake for many years and attended church services at the Big Star Lake Chapel and Evergreen Covenant Church

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, her parents; her siblings: Jeanette Schout and Harris De Witt and her nephew Jerry Bakker.

Juletta's family would like to thank the staff of American House and Hospice of Holland for the loving care given to their aunt.

Private services will be held. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland www.yntemafh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 19, 2020
Juletta was one-half of the sweetest and most caring couple our family was blessed enough to have crossed paths with. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and those she touched. Chad & Kristine Boetsma + family.
CHAD & KRIS BOETSMA
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved