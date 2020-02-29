Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
57 West 10th St.
Holland, MI
View Map
Julia Marckini


1940 - 2020
Julia Marckini Obituary
Julia Marckini, age 79 of Holland, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Roberta Rust, James and Stephanie Balkema, Lisa Marckini-Polk and Larry Polk and Claudia Richert; her grandchildren, Melissa and Duke Fields, Dane and Megan Welchko, Robin Ketelhut, Katharine and Audrey Polk; her sister-in-law, Leah Warn; her niece Sueann Cmehil-Warn and her nephew Stephen Warn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Marckini in 2016.

Julia retired after teaching elementary education in the Utica Public School system. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and a member of the Seekers.

Visitation is 1:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423. Funeral services are at 11:00 am on Monday, March 2 at First United Methodist Church, 57 West 10th St. Holland, MI 49423. Memorial contributions may be given in Julia's honor to Hospice of Holland or Hope Academy of Senior Professionals (HASP). www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 29, 2020
