Julianne "Julie" Elizabeth Vincent (Aikman) passed away on the morning of November 27, 2020 in Holland, Michigan at the age of 82. She is preceded in death by her husband, Monty, and her parents, James Aikman and Helen Aikman (Dick). She is survived by her three children: Kimberly, Douglas, and Michael (Diana); and grandchildren, Andrea, Mackenzie (Brendan) Schultz, Chelsea, Thomas, Jason, Nathan (Kelby), and Shawn.
Julie was born on December 15, 1937, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. She married her Tigard High School sweetheart Monty Esmond Vincent on December 28, 1957, in Tigard, Oregon. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage, living in California and Connecticut before settling in Ann Arbor. Julie was devoted to her family, a homemaker extraordinaire, and will be dearly missed. She was incredibly artistic, loved sewing, gardening, dogs, backyard animals, music, and playing Texas Hold'em. Among her favorite memories was an African safari/camping trip she took with Monty and friends. Julie was a voracious reader, whether she was curling up by a fire in their home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, or listening to ocean waves while at Casa Olas, their retirement home in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations by mail in her name to St. Vincent de Paul Center, 170 W 13th Street, Holland, Michigan 49423 or online at https://www.stfrancisholland.org/give.
Condolences can be sent to Kim Vincent, 17211 Windchime Ct, West Olive, MI 49460. No memorials are scheduled at this time.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Freedom Village Point Iroquois for years of loving care and friendship and also the Spectrum Health Hospice caregiver team for their tremendous support.