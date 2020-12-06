1/1
Julianne Vincent
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julianne "Julie" Elizabeth Vincent (Aikman) passed away on the morning of November 27, 2020 in Holland, Michigan at the age of 82. She is preceded in death by her husband, Monty, and her parents, James Aikman and Helen Aikman (Dick). She is survived by her three children: Kimberly, Douglas, and Michael (Diana); and grandchildren, Andrea, Mackenzie (Brendan) Schultz, Chelsea, Thomas, Jason, Nathan (Kelby), and Shawn.
Julie was born on December 15, 1937, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. She married her Tigard High School sweetheart Monty Esmond Vincent on December 28, 1957, in Tigard, Oregon. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage, living in California and Connecticut before settling in Ann Arbor. Julie was devoted to her family, a homemaker extraordinaire, and will be dearly missed. She was incredibly artistic, loved sewing, gardening, dogs, backyard animals, music, and playing Texas Hold'em. Among her favorite memories was an African safari/camping trip she took with Monty and friends. Julie was a voracious reader, whether she was curling up by a fire in their home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, or listening to ocean waves while at Casa Olas, their retirement home in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations by mail in her name to St. Vincent de Paul Center, 170 W 13th Street, Holland, Michigan 49423 or online at https://www.stfrancisholland.org/give. Condolences can be sent to Kim Vincent, 17211 Windchime Ct, West Olive, MI 49460. No memorials are scheduled at this time.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Freedom Village Point Iroquois for years of loving care and friendship and also the Spectrum Health Hospice caregiver team for their tremendous support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 4, 2020
A woman from humble beginnings, you lived a wondrous life yet always kept your humility. Even after Dad’s passing, I admired how you carried yourself with grace.
As mothers go, you were the best! Whether teaching us to ski, caring for us when ill, adopting our dog Thor, or guiding us to always be honest - you were there for your family.
Love you forever Mom,
Michael
Michael Vincent
Son
December 4, 2020
Words can’t fill the void left by Julie. She was exceptional with her love and creativity. I learned so much from her. My heart aches.
Diana
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved