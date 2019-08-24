|
Julie Lynne Coster, 65, born on March 8, 1954 to Floyd and Jean VanAntwerp passed away on August 19, 2019 at Lakeside Vista in Holland after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
Julie graduated from Holland High School in 1972. She worked at Parkway Inn for 20 years, she then started her own daycare called Tiny Town Daycare for several years and previously worked for Holland Hospital. She enjoyed antiquing, gardening, floral arranging, shopping with her mom, and working. Anyone who knew Julie knew of her "LOVE" for her family, her "BOYS" and grandkids were her life! Julie always had a smile on her face, and was willing to help others. She will be missed by all!
She was preceded in death by her late husband Troy Walker, and her father Floyd VanAntwerp. Julie is survived by her husband Terry, Sons Tommy (Laura) O'Connor, Troy (Julie) O'Connor, Jeremy Walker, Joshua (Ashley) Coster, Casey Coster (Brandi VanDalsen). Grandchildren- Lilly and Abby Lugo, Brandon, Kendra, Kayla, and Madie Slagh, Kaiden, and Bristal Walker, Haiden, Leland, and Paisley Coster, Keenan, and Scarlett Coster. Her Mother Jean VanAntwerp, Brothers Scott, and Todd (Nancy)VanAntwerp.
Cremation has already taken place and there will be a private family graveside service. Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice of Holland in Julie's name. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Coster family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 24, 2019