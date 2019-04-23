|
Julius Gene Meyer, AKA "Uncle Juke", 79, of Hamilton, fought a battle with pancreatic cancer and went home to be with his Savior on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Julius was born May 31, 1939, in Jamestown, to Gerrit and Josie (Kunnen) Meyer. Julius worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator. He helped build Autumn Hills and became their dozer operator until his retirement 14 years ago. Julius was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Karen Meyer in 2010, his siblings: Reuben, Willard, Jerry, Gladys, and Betty.
Uncle Juke loved being outdoors in Michigan's different weather. He took hundreds of trips over his lifetime to the Upper Peninsula with family and friends alike.
He is survived by his daughter Cindy and Tate Snell of Texarkana, AR, grandchildren Tyler and Logan Snell, sisters: Joanne and Bill Vander Wall of Zeeland, sister-in-law Allie Mae Meyer, several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464. Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Monday also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Salem Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Hospice or the . www.yntemafh.com
Uncle Juke will be missed by many. Thanks Uncle Juke for all the years and memories you helped make!!
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019