June (Terpsma Troost) Logsdon, age 77 of Holland, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
June was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She graduated from Davenport University and Western Michigan University. June taught in the Zeeland Public Schools as well as Calvary Baptist School. She was a member of the POIC (Pontiac Oakland Club International) and Evergreen Commons.
In addition to teaching, she enjoyed traveling extensively. She also enjoyed the art of Thomas Kinkade, creating art herself, and using her outstanding talent for knitting.
June learned from her grandmother, Mary VandenBrink, that one secret to life is to focus on the positive. She radiated good will and was grounded in her faith. She consistently found ways to help others and volunteered extensively during retirement. June was loved and appreciated by many.
June is survived by her husband, Mark Logsdon; son, Douglas (Joan) Troost; grandchildren: Kerrie (Eric) Raffield, Ross (Roni) Troost; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; sisters: Jean (Robert) Long, Judith (David) Geerts; four nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
June was preceded in death by her parents, John and Thelma (Van Denbrink) Terpsma, as well as her first husband, Horace "Huck" Troost.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland 49423. Rev. Robert Terpstra will officiate. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, August 28, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Church or Hillsdale College.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019