June Lucille Reimink went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Good Friday morning, April 10th, 2020.
June was born on April 22nd, 1929 to Jack and Nina Witteveen and was a lifelong resident of Holland. She attended Holland Public Schools, graduating from Holland High School in 1947. She married Carl Reimink in 1949 and they had two children: Steve, born in 1951 and Mary, born in 1954.
June attended Allegan County Normal School and taught elementary school at Beeline School from 1948-1951. She received a bachelor of science degree in 1961 and a Master's Degree in School Administration in 1965 from Western Michigan University. She was an elementary classroom teacher for 13 years and a school administrator for 19 years in the West Ottawa School district, retiring in 1985.
In her retirement, June remained active by volunteering at Resthaven Care Center, delivered medications for Hospice of Holland and was a KIDS HOPE USA mentor with Fellowship Reformed Church. She also served as condo president for Willow Woods Condo Association for 12 years. June was a charter member of Fellowship Reformed, serving as an elder, worked on multiple committees, played the organ for worship services and taught many different classes in their educational ministry.
Fulfillment and great joy came into June's life whenever she was involved with her family. Golf outings with Carl, accompanying him on the piano when he sang in church or directed the men's chorus, caring for Mary when her physical challenges became more difficult, being a great supporter of Steve and Jackie's family by taking her grandsons Christmas shopping, watching them perform in school plays, taking them on mystery trips, praying daily over them..... June also loved being a great-grandmother and loved being included in their young lives.
June was preceded in death by her husband Carl in 2004 and daughter Mary in 2015. She is survived by her son Steve and wife Jackie; grandsons Keith and his wife Blair, Troy, Joel and his wife Katelyn; great-grandchildren Elsie Joy, Jonah Michael, Vivian June, and a fourth due in June; sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Gordon Disselkoen, brother and sister-in-law John and Tina Witteveen, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dale and Alice Reimink, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Cal and Carol Kolean.
No services or visitations are scheduled. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Tulip Tree Fund, Kids Hope USA @ Fellowship Church, or Resthaven Care Center.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020