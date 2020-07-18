June Van Dussen

June Carolyn (Boerman) Van Dussen, age 89 of Pullman, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Sierd Van Dussen, her beloved husband of 59 years. She was a loving mother to seven children. She is survived by her children, Allison and Sharon Van Dussen of AZ, Bruce and Carol Van Dussen of Fife Lake, MI, Ira and Delores Van Dussen of Litchfield, MI, Sierd and Rhonda Van Dussen of Bear Lake, Shirley and Mark Moore of Holland, Sherrie and Randal Harrington of Pullman, Michelle and John VanVuren of Holland; 31 grandchildren; over 50 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; Sisters-in-law: Janet Van Dussen, Evelyn Van Dussen; Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service was held at Harbour Light Baptist Church on July 18. Interment was at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
