In loving memory of June Walker who passed away on December 5, 2019.
Born in Grand Rapids on June 14, 1924 to Elmer and Modesta Gaikema. June attended Mt. Mercy Academy before marrying Dick Walker on July 25, 1944 in Grand Rapids. June and Dick became permanent Holland residents in 1969.
June was deeply committed to her Catholic faith, her beacon in life. June was an avid skier, sailor and tennis player. Dick and she passed the love of these hobbies to their children. Most dear to her heart were her family and friends. Her grandchildren will fondly remember her squeezing and leaving lipstick on their cheeks when she kissed hello. For many years, she looked forward to her evening dinners with her lifelong friends at the same table every Friday night at MBYC. June will be best remembered for her graciousness, poise and kind attentiveness to others as well as her uncanny ability to be impeccably dressed even on days when she was feeling her worst. All that knew her will be inspired by her optimism and zest for life by living to her fullest.
June was preceded in death by her mother and father; Modesta & Elmer Gaikema; her son-in-law, Tom Lokker; great-granddaughter, Rowan Eves; and the love of her life and husband of 65 years, Dick.
She is survived by her three children; Tim (Patti) Walker, Pat (Martha) Walker, Mary Lokker; brother, George Gay; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, December 10 at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 100 St. Peter's Drive, Douglas, MI. The family would also like to welcome friends to join them following the funeral service from 1:00 to 3:00 pm for a time of sharing memories at the Macatawa Bay Yacht Club.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Association for The Blind & Visually Impaired. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019