Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven
1500 Robbins Road
Grand Haven, MI 49417
(616) 842-9495
June Zandstra


1921 - 2019
June Zandstra Obituary
June Lorraine Zandstra, age 97 of Holland, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Hospice-Heartwood Lodge. She was born on June 9, 1921 in Berwyn, IL to the late Richard and Emily (Vacek) Smit. June married Theodore Frederick Zandstra on June 10, 1944 in Cicero, IL. He preceded her in death in 2005. June was a long-time resident of the Holland area, and was a member of Trinity Reformed Church of Holland. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and traveling. June loved her family, loved being a minister's wife, and loved living her life to the fullest. She will be forever remembered and missed by those whose lives she touched. June is survived by her two daughters, Barb (Ben) Nykamp of Grand Haven, Debby (Fraser) Howe of Orlando, FL; grandchildren: Katharine (Erik) Overton, Lauren (Dave) Martin, Russel (Meredith) Nykamp, Dirk Nykamp, David (Rachel) Howe; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; and sister, Katharine Martin. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Graafschap Cemetery in Holland. Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign June's online guestbook.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 18, 2019
