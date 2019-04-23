|
Jun Hop, age 89 of Holland, died peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Jun was born and raised in Holland by his parents, Gilbert and Alice Hop. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Jun worked for over 40 years at H.E. Morse and later Hemco. He also was the custodian at North Holland Church for decades. He was a gentle, quiet man of integrity. Jun was the family fix it "guy" and was often called to help problem solve an issue. He will forever be known as the "candy man" at church. In his early years he spent time hunting, fishing, and playing baseball. Later he enjoyed bowling and playing golf with family & friends.
Jun was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Maxine Hop (2014) and his son-in-law, Don Vos (2018).
He is survived by his son, Randy (Bev) Hop of Holland; daughters, Deb Vos, Karen (Dwain) Kamphuis, and Beth Ann (John) Zoet; grandchildren, Ryan (Stephani) Hop, Jeff (Amie)Hop, Amy (Max) Olson, Jonathan (Joelle) Vos, Rachel (Brad) Haan, Leah (Phil) Meiste, Phillip (Andrea) Kamphuis, Lauren Kamphuis, Jana (Tim) Zweering, Ross Zoet, Bryan Zoet; and 10 great grandchildren.
Junior is survived by brothers, Alverne (Arlene) Hop, Bob (Thelma) Hop, sisters, Elaine (Neil) Jacobsen, Judy Kronemeyer, sister-in-law Delores Hop; by brother-in-laws Bob (Marilyn) Ebels, Don (Nancy) Ebels, sister-in-laws, Esther Ebels, Mary Ebels, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother Sherwin Hop, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Harald Kronemeyer, Annabell (Floyd) VandenBelt, Jason Ebels, Pauline (Claude) Rouwhorst, Bernie (Jean) Ebels, Glenn Ebels.
Funeral services with military honors will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 am at North Holland Reformed Church, 12050 New Holland Street, in Holland. Rev. Steven DeVries will be officiating. Burial will take place in North Holland Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 4:30pm – 7:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street in Holland. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the North Holland quilt ministry, c/o North Holland Reformed Church.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019