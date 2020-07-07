1/1
Junior Langejans
1941 - 2020
Junior Langejans, age 79, passed away at home on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Junior was a lifelong member of Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, where he served in many leadership roles. He owned Height's Service for 43 years and loved talking to his customers. He was an avid boater in his younger years and loved celebrating the 4th of July on Lake Michigan. He and Sharon enjoyed vacationing with family in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where he would cook breakfast for his grandkids every morning. Jun was an avid golfer, even golfing 18 holes with his brothers only a month ago. He will be remembered for his Christian faith, an outgoing personality, and his helpful nature.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Sharon Langejans; daughters, Paula and Steve Elenbaas, Conni and Paul Vande Bunte, Sarah and Kelly VandenBerg; grandchildren, Haley and Alex Thomas, Lindsay and Brandon Kottke, Ben Elenbaas, Grace Elenbaas and fiancé Kyle Reinink, Molly Elenbaas, Josh and Mariah Vande Bunte, Shannon Vande Bunte, Sam Vande Bunte and fiancé Daisy Commire, and Morgan Smith; sisters and brothers, Marla Van IddeKinge, Glenn and Phyllis Langejans, Carl and Carla Langejans, Tom and Yolanda Langejans, Nancy and Scott Van Dyke; sister-in-law, Sharon and Bob Reiley; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family to take place on Tuesday, July 7 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
A private family funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8 at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church.
Burial to take place at Graafschap Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Junior's honor to Holland Christian Schools.
www.langelandsterenberg.com


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 7, 2020.
