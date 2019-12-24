|
|
Juvencio Diaz-Arellano, 91, of Fennville, MI passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Golden Orchards Assisted Living. Born May 17, 1928 in Allende, Coahuila, Mexico, he was the son of the late Refugio and Virginia (Arellano) Diaz and the husband of Felipa Gonzalez Diaz. For many years Juvencio had attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses until his health no longer allowed him to do so. He always enjoyed gathering the entire family and spending time together.
In addition to his wife, Felipa, Juvencio is survived by his children, Maria E. (Francisco) Rodriguez, Virginia (Ramon) Sanchez, Teresa VanderHart, Esperanza (Guadalupe, Jr.) Rodriguez, Olivia (Norberto) Chavez, Juvencio (Flor) Diaz, Jr., Martha Diaz, Sandra Diaz, Esther (Robert) Scheerhooren, Daniel (Alberta) Diaz, Josue Diaz and Noemi (Felipe) Diaz-Miguel; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Refugio and Virginia, he was preceded in death by his son, Otniel Diaz.
The family will receive friends at Chappell Funeral Home on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM with burial in Fennville Cemetery to follow.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 24, 2019