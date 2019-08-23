|
Karen J. Jordan, age 79, of Holland died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her home.
Karen was a member of Holland Baptist Church and coordinated the benevolence committee bringing many dinners to the sick and shut in of the church. She was a bus driver for West Ottawa schools, retiring after 29 years of service and worked for Dial-A-Ride. Karen enjoyed camping with her family and Sunday afternoon dinners. She truly had a servant's heart for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leon Jordan in 2005, a great granddaughter MaKenna Fraaza in 2016 and a brother Joel Howard in 2012.
She is survived by her children: Jodie and Kendall Marlink of Fennville, Laurie and James DeHaan of Zeeland, Leon and Laurie Jordan of Zeeland, Roger and Kay Jordan of Shelbyville, KY and Harold and Stacey Jordan of Hamilton; 23 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sister: Marie and Wayne Postma of Holland; brother: Roger Howard of Holland; brother-in-law: Stuart and Tink Jordan of Plainwell; sister-in-law: Beverly Jordan of Spring Lake; many nieces,
nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 246 West Main Street in Zeeland. Rev. Greg Howard will be officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5-8 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to , Holland Baptist Church or the Shriners Hospital. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019