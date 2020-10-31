1/
Karen King
Karen King, age 66 of Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Spectrum Health-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Karen was a member of Hamilton Reformed Church and attended Dessert Hill Lutheran church while vacationing in Arizona. Karen enjoyed spending time shopping or working on crafts, but mostly enjoyed spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband Nick King of Hamilton; 2 children Kevin (Michelle) King, and Lisa (Jeff) Hulst; 3 grandchildren Kailey, Ashlyn, and Brayden; in-laws Dennis (Karin) King and Karen (Bruce) Geers; many extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, November 2, 2020 at Hamilton Reformed Church, 3554 Lincoln Rd., Hamilton. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Hamilton
Visitation will be Sunday, November 1 from 4-7pm at Hamilton Reformed Church.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the King family.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamilton Reformed Church
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hamilton Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
