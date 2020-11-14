Karen Kools-McLaughlin, 52, passed away on November 5, at her home in Winchester, CA, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Karen was born in Chicago Heights, IL and grew up in East Grand Rapids, MI. She attended Catholic Central High School where she played on the tennis team and formed life-long friendships. She graduated from Aquinas College with a degree in English and pursued a brief career in real estate before heading to CA. She worked in property management before entering sales in the flooring business, a field dominated by men. They had met their match! She rose to sales manager of an interior design company. Her colleagues loved her and she loved them. When she could no longer work after undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer, she launched her dog business, raising Jack Russell Terriers. How she loved her dogs! Her dogs have been placed all over the country. She formed lasting relationships with her clients. She also became an expert gardener, turning her desert location into a beautiful oasis. Her Grandma Kools would have been so proud!



Karen is survived by her husband, Eric McLaughlin of Winchester CA, formerly of Grand Rapids; here parents, John and Kathy Kools of Holland; sister, Kristan Kulp and nieces Kellie and Lauren Kulp of Palm Harbor FL; and her in-laws, Bonita and Larry Kemp of Winchester CA.



There will be a private graveside service in Holland and a celebration of life gathering at the Lake this summer.

