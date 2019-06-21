|
Karen A. Lewis, 74 of Holland Michigan, passed away while at home, June 18, 2019, after a 2 year battle with cancer. She was born October 14th 1944, in Mansfield Ohio, the daughter of Edward B. and Hattie M. Oyler.
Karen graduated from Madison High School in 1962. Shortly after, she met the love of her life Warner W. Lewis II. They have been married for 56 years. They left Mansfield, Ohio in 1966 and moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana where they founded and started a business Graphic World, Inc. (1972 to 1991). In 1993 they moved to Holland Michigan where they continued to work part time, sailing Lake Michigan, cheering The University of Michigan and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her loving husband Warner Lewis, her sister in law Gloria Olson, and 4 sons Jeffrey, Troy, Kristopher and Derek Lewis. Karen also had 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren,
The family will have a "Celebration of Life Ceremony" T.B.A. Those who wish to remember Karen in a special way may make gifts in her memory to at donate.lls.org.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 21, 2019