Karen Meyer, age 78 of Zeeland went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She is survived by her son Bruce and Dawn Meyer; granddaughters Megan and Allison; siblings: Henry Ploegstra, Elaine Ploegstra, Joel and Angie Ploegstra and Glenn and Sue Ploegstra; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Henny Van Beek, Sharon Meyer, Gary and Beverly Meyer, Irene and Dan Vander Berg, Dennis and Susan Meyer, and Donna Meyer.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband Mike in 2018; her parents Menno and Katie Ploegstra; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Henk and Minnie Meyer; her brother Gerrit Ploegstra; brothers-in-law Gerrit Van Beek and Arlin Meyer and her niece Carol Van Beek.
Karen graduated from Rudyard High School in 1959, Calvin College in 1963 and later earned her master's degree from Western Michigan University. Karen married Mike Meyer on June 20, 1964 were active members of Bethel CRC where she was a Calvinette leader and a Kids Hope volunteer. Karen sang in the Holland Chorale for many years. She taught at Maplewood Christian Elementary for 2 years and then taught at Roosevelt Elementary in Zeeland for the remainder of her career.
Karen and Mike enjoyed golfing, camping, traveling and spending time with their family.
Private services were held. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Zeeland Christian School, Kids Hope or Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 28, 2020.