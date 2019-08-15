|
|
Karen Joy Schra, age 80, of Holland, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Zeeland Hospital.
Karen was a graduate of Zeeland High School, Hope College (BA) and the University of Michigan (Masters Degree) and taught at Fennville Public Schools for 20 years. She was a member of First Reformed Church of Holland.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Margaret Schamper; and in-laws, Nancy Schamper, Hester and Charles Volkers, Lois and Jim Dykhuis, Myrtle Dubbink, and Harris Nyboer.
Karen is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Schra; children, Kathy and Michael Dubay of Hudsonville, Mary and Rev. Kevin Kleinheksel of Zeeland; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Mary and Francis Granados (Irene, Ramona, Penelope, Amelia, Matilda, Jacob), Amy and Elvis Sarak (Meliha, Adem), Megan and Jacob Hassevoort (Cora), Benjamin and Megan Kleinheksel (Carter, Jailyn), Katelyn Kleinheksel; siblings, Gary Schamper of Grand Haven, Judy and Keith Boonstra of Holland, John and Paule Schamper of Paris, France, Russ and Elaine Schamper of Tennessee; in-laws, Mildred Zoerhof of Zeeland, Ted Dubbink of Zeeland, Gene and Marilyn Schra of Holland.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00pm Saturday, August 17 at First Reformed Church, 630 S State St., Holland, with Rev. John Zwyghuizen officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Hamilton. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm Friday, August 16 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holland Rescue Mission. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019