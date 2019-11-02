|
Katherine Jackson, 90 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born November 28, 1928 in Fennville, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Louie and Clausia (Lappinga) Kluck. During her 40 years of nursing, Katherine served four or more various hospitals and nursing homes. Her gentle spirit and compassionate care brought comfort to her many patients. She was an avid gardener, helping out at Sunrise Orchards, and also worked on her 100-acre farm. Katherine will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Meeusen; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marjorie Marr and Helen (Phillip) Bale; two daughters-in-law, Alma Meeusen and Leslie Weinberg.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, William Donald Meeusen and Robert Jackson; two sons, Wayne Meeusen and Allen Meeusen; and two sisters, Clara (John) Kollar and Lucille (John) Kiss.
The family will meet with friends on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Fennville United Methodist Church from 1:00 – 2:00 PM, where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, Pastor Marcia Tucker and Pastor Doug Tipken officiating. Burial will take place at Fennville City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fennville United Methodist Church, 5849 124th Ave., Fennville, MI 49408. Chappell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 2, 2019