Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chappell Funeral Home Inc
637 W Main St
Fennville, MI 49408
(269) 561-4601
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fennville United Methodist Church
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Fennville United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Jackson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Jackson Obituary
Katherine Jackson, 90 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born November 28, 1928 in Fennville, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Louie and Clausia (Lappinga) Kluck. During her 40 years of nursing, Katherine served four or more various hospitals and nursing homes. Her gentle spirit and compassionate care brought comfort to her many patients. She was an avid gardener, helping out at Sunrise Orchards, and also worked on her 100-acre farm. Katherine will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Meeusen; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marjorie Marr and Helen (Phillip) Bale; two daughters-in-law, Alma Meeusen and Leslie Weinberg.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, William Donald Meeusen and Robert Jackson; two sons, Wayne Meeusen and Allen Meeusen; and two sisters, Clara (John) Kollar and Lucille (John) Kiss.

The family will meet with friends on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Fennville United Methodist Church from 1:00 – 2:00 PM, where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, Pastor Marcia Tucker and Pastor Doug Tipken officiating. Burial will take place at Fennville City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fennville United Methodist Church, 5849 124th Ave., Fennville, MI 49408. Chappell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -