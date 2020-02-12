Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 East 16th Street
Holland, MI
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:45 PM - 3:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Kathie (Mary Kathryn) Spitzley

Kathie (Mary Kathryn) Spitzley Obituary
I kissed Kathie goodbye for the last time on February 10. It was one of the hardest things I did during our 48 years of marriage, but, like her many friends and admirers, I am honored to have known her generous and fun spirit.
Kathie had great parents, Harry and Leona (Walsh) Schueneman, who gave her her start in Morgan Park, Illinois, on July 5, 1944. She enjoyed a close family, with siblings Dick, Tom, Susy, Herb, Bill, Jim, Joe, John, George, and Luis.
After graduating from St. Bernard's High School in Benton Harbor, Michigan, Kathie spent a year in Guatemala, and subsequently was a member of the Maryknoll Sisters for six years.
She married me in 1971 and with me raised our children, Amy and David. Amy and husband Malachy Godfrey are the parents of Nerissa and Dorran; David and wife Sherri (Slotman) are the parents of Fiona, Alessandra, and Victoria.
While she had many things to be proud of from her work life, perhaps her greatest satisfaction came from caring for pre-school children in her Good Times Family Child Care Group Home. After retiring, she became one of the volunteers who tend the plants at Evergreen Commons.
My family and I invite you to celebrate Kathie's ever-living spirit at the Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, Holland, 2:00-4:00 p.m. on February 29. We hope to see you there.
Kathie, I love you! - Larry
Memorial contributions may be made to Maryknoll Sisters or Evergreen Commons.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 12, 2020
