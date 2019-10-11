|
Kathleen Regina Bekken of Saugatuck passed away peacefully at her home of 75 years at the age of 100, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded by husband, Edward Bekken. She will lovingly be remembered by her children Frances Dennett (Peter) of Ottawa, Canada, M. Bernadette Bekken of Staunton, VA, Jeannine Bekken of Saugatuck, Regina Heinrich (Tim) of Chicago, Mark Bekken (Pati) of Saugatuck, John Bekken (Charlene) of Saugatuck and Lisa Bekken of Saugatuck, 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Born in Chicago to John and Catherine Biller on July 25, 1919, she arrived by steamship in Saugatuck at 10 days old with her family, settling in the Fennville area. She was preceded in death by sisters, Lorretta Biller, Genevieve Miller, Geraldine Bekken, Lucille Michaels, Winifred Stern and brother, Raymond Biller. Her family moved to the Saugatuck-Douglas area at age 13 and was a graduate of Saugatuck High School. She attended Allegan County Normal School obtaining a teaching certificate. She was an elementary teacher for several years in rural Allegan County prior to starting her family. During World War II she contributed to the war effort by working in a defense plant, taking a bus to Holland with other local women while her husband was serving in the U.S. Army. She was employed by several local restaurants, retiring after 30 years as Il Forno Restaurant – Coral Gables as dining room manager. In her golden years she traveled the globe with her close friend, Viola Fox, sister Loretta Biller and family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially during the Holiday Seasons. She was fond of poetry and literature, and was particularly well versed in current events. She was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, and a longtime member, with her husband "Bud", of Singapore Yacht Club. She will be remembered for her compassion and constant smile, as she touched the hearts of many in her long and rewarding life.
Funeral services will be 10 am Monday (October 14) at St. Peter Catholic Church, 100 St. Peter Dr., with Father Fabio Garzon officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery (Saugatuck). Visitation will be 3-6 pm Sunday (October 13) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Saugatuck Chapel, 520 Lake Street. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Holland or St. Peter Catholic Church.
