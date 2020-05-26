Kathleen Lambers was released from this world on May 21, 2020 and is now surrounded by her loved ones and her Lord and Savior. Kathy was a lifelong resident of Holland and a member of Christ Memorial Church. She was well known, well liked and enjoyed working at JC Penney, Fris Downtown and retired from Quality Car Wash. Kathy was kind in all weathers, a devout Christian and always continued to form friendships throughout her life. For the past two and a half years she lived at Care Cardinal of Macatawa, with her daughter Mary Kay Lambers. There she bonded with residents and staff, as was her loving nature. She enjoyed walks and rode her bicycle until she was in her early eighties.



Kathy was born on July 8, 1933 to Martin and Martha Buursma and was a beloved sister to Flossy VanderKooy, John and Barbara Buursma and Andy and Pat Buursma. She was the most loving, kind and dear Mother to her daughter, Mary Kay Lambers and her son, William Lambers; and a devoted Beppe to her grandson, Martin Lambers.



Kathy was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Kenneth Lambers; and her brother, Reverend William Buursma.



Due to the pandemic a service will be planned and announced at a future date.

