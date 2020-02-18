|
Kathleen "Klomparens-Klynstra" Lawson, 61, of Holland, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Kathleen was born April 12, 1958. She was the daughter of Robert and Hester (Ende) Klomparens. She was raised in Holland with her sister Sara, and she graduated from Holland High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Hester Klomparens, her step-mother Myra Klomparens, and her grandson Wyatt Ratering.
She is survived by her son Keagan Klynstra, her daughter Margaret and John Ratering, sister Saralynn and Michael Gray, nephews and niece: Sean, Corey, Benjamin, Abigail; and the Rick and Shelley Lampen family, and all her friends at Waverly Meadows.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Riverside Cemetery in Hamilton, Michigan, 3597 47th Street, 49419. Memorial contributions may be made to DeVos Children's Hospital. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 18, 2020