Kathleen "Katie" Rosendahl, age 90 of Holland, passed away December 7, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Katie was born in Zeeland, and graduated from Holland Christian High School. She worked for Holland Public Schools as a bus driver and transportation secretary until her retirement. She was a long-time member of First Reformed Church, and had an extreme love for music. She played piano, sang in the church choir, and was a part of the female quartet "Dutch Treats", as a member of Sweet Adelines International.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bernard T. in 2005.
Katie is survived by her children; Bernard M. (Mary) Rosendahl of Marquette, MI, Sally (Stephan) Hibma of Holland, Paul (Tina) Rosendahl of Grand Haven; grandchildren, Jenna (Tim) Barratt, Bernie A. (Katie) Rosendahl, Evan (Cristy) Rosendahl, Sara (Tim) Flanders, Brett A. Rosendahl; and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Joseph Postma of Holland Hospital, and personal family friend from First Reformed Church, Pastor Dick Doeden.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the First Reformed Church – Choir Fund.
A private family burial will take place at a later date. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 10, 2019