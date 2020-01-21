|
Kathryn (Boetsma) Gruppen, 99, of Zeeland, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Kathryn was born in Borculo on September 7, 1920, to Gerrit and Tillie (Fisher) Boetsma. She graduated from eighth grade from the Borculo School, and she graduated from Zeeland High at the age of 67. Kathryn married Herman Gruppen, and they moved to Zeeland and raised their children there. They were long-time members of First Christian Reformed Church of Zeeland, where Kathryn was a member of the Priscilla Society, the Adult Bible Study, and a Sunday school teacher. She also worked at Herman Miller prior to her retirement. In 1997, Herman preceded her in death, she was also preceded in death by her daughter Lois Creswell in 2007.
Kathryn is survived by her children: Erwin and Sandy Gruppen, Mary and Allen Walters, Ruth Kruid and friend LaDon George; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, her sister-in-law Marian Boetsma, and many extended family.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at First Christian Reformed Church, 15 S. Church Street, Zeeland 49464. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 pm, Tuesday at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. Private interment will be in Borculo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Zeeland Christian School, or the Bridge youth Ministry Center.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 21, 2020