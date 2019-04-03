Home

Kathy Gebben
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Memorial Reformed Church
595 Graafschap Rd
Holland, MI
Kathy (Barrett) Gebben, 65, of Holland Michigan passed away at home on March 30th and is now walking with the Lord after her battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Jack of Holland Michigan, parents Ray and Mary Barrett of Vero Beach Florida. Children Angela (Charles) Cogar, Ryan (Tonya) Gebben, and Sara (Daniel) Borgman, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Pat (Jon) Ditmar, Linda (Michael) Huizenga, Jack (Ronda) Barrett, and sister-in-law Judy Gebben as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Barrett and brother-in-law Dan Gebben. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 8th at the Christ Memorial Reformed Church, 595 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Helen Devos Children's Hospital where Kathy volunteered her time for over ten years.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
