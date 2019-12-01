|
|
Kay Arlene Bushee, 83, of Fennville, MI passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. Born September 2, 1936 in Pearl, she was the daughter of the late Burt and Ruby (Barnes) Fleming and was the wife of the late Robert Bushee. Kay had worked for Fennville Schools for many years in the cafeteria. She loved children and especially loved to see them smile and laugh while she was clowning. When Kay wasn't working at the school or as a clown, she was actively taking care of the family farm. In her spare time she enjoyed painting, sewing and collecting anything with ladybugs.
Kay is survived by her life-partner, Jack Clark; her children, Dixie Bushee (Sandy Haley), Mike Bushee, Rondell (Jean) Bushee, Tim (Connie) Bushee, Louise Bushee (Bob Halcomb) and Crystal Adrianson; her brother, Larry (Glenda) Fleming; grandchildren, Crystal (Craig) Johnson, Dustin (Linda) Bushee, Brittany Bushee, Jessica Bushee, Sarah Bushee, Michelle Skinner Bushee, KayLynn Adrianson, Hannah Adrianson and Sienna Adrianson; four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; and her friends that became family, Jake Kiss and Mark (Laura) Gersonde.
The family will receive friends at Chappell Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at which time a funeral service will begin. Burial will follow at Manlius Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Fennville Area Fire Department, 599 West Fennville Street, Fennville, MI 49408.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019