Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878

Kay Haan

Kay Haan Obituary
Kay T. Haan, 91, was welcomed into her heavenly home on February 7, 2020 after a short illness. Kay was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on May 7, 1928 to Nicholas and Henrietta (Spoelstra) De Graaf.
Kay, a graduate of Calvin College, was a teacher for many years and later became a social worker for the State of Michigan. Following her retirement she worked as a volunteer at Herrick Library Genealogy Department. She was a devoted line dancer at Evergreen Commons. Kay had a passion for painting and did this up until the very end of her life. She was a long-time, faithful member of Providence Christian Reformed Church. Kay will be remembered as a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. God and family meant everything to Kay.
She was preceded in death by her spouse of 31 years, Reverend Gilbert Haan, her parents, brother Claude De Graaf, sister Nina Buist, and sister Theresa De Graaf.
Kay is survived by her children Marcia (Mark) Behrens, Barbara (David) Kiekintveld, Gilbert (Chris) Haan, grandchildren Christopher (Ashley) Kiekintveld, Steven Kiekintveld, Jonathan Kiekintveld, Brian Haan, great grandson Bennett Kiekintveld, sister Henrietta Billings, nephews and nieces.
Special thanks go to Royal Park Atrium Inn of Zeeland and Hospice of Holland.
Visitation will be 4–7 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 32nd Street, Holland. A funeral service will be held at Providence Christian Reformed Church, 821 Ottawa Avenue, Holland on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Bill Boersma officiating. Interment will be at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Rescue Mission or Providence Christian Reformed Church "Used by Design" Building Fund. For more information or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 11, 2020
