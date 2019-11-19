|
Keaton Kroll, age 16 of Zeeland, passed away unexpectedly while playing indoor soccer Saturday, November 16, 2019 after a wonderful day spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents Kurt and Danielle Kroll; his siblings: Emerson Kroll and Aidan Kroll; grandparents: Allyn and Betty Kroll and Don and Carol Romeyn; aunts and uncles: Keith and Lori Kroll, Kyle and Amy Kroll, Sue and Doug Van Dussen, Ryan and Andrea Romeyn; cousins: Tyler and Caitlyn Kroll, Shawn and Megan Kroll, Ellisa Kroll, Morgan Kroll, Winter and Ellie Romeyn, Isaiah Romeyn, Maia Romeyn, Jacob Romeyn, Katie and Kevin Towne, Kyle and Liz Van Dussen, Korey and Aisha Van Dussen and nine second cousins.
He was preceded in death by his cousin Zachary Kroll in 2015.
Keaton and his family attend Engedi Church where he was active in the youth group. He worked at Culver's in Holland.
He was a sophomore at Zeeland East High School where he played soccer on the junior varsity team and one game on Varsity. Keaton played indoor soccer on the team Zeeland FC and USA Soccer Club.
Keaton was known for his big heart and infectious smile.
Visitation will be 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Engedi Church 710 Chicago Drive #100, Holland, MI. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Beautiful Gate. www.ynteamfh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2019